Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious HPV Vaccination Drive

In a significant health initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an HPV vaccination drive in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The program, launched in the Raavivalasa village, targets 3.4 lakh girls, focusing on combating cervical cancer through vaccination.

Administering the vaccine was a key event, marking a pivotal step in public health efforts.

