Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious HPV Vaccination Drive
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated an HPV vaccination drive in Vizianagaram district. The drive aims to vaccinate 3.4 lakh girls to prevent cervical cancer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant health initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an HPV vaccination drive in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.
The program, launched in the Raavivalasa village, targets 3.4 lakh girls, focusing on combating cervical cancer through vaccination.
Administering the vaccine was a key event, marking a pivotal step in public health efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health
UN Expert Warns Taliban Policies Driving Afghan Health Collapse
Zomato Founder Ventures into Health Tech with $54M for Temple
AI in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
India Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive to Combat Cervical Cancer