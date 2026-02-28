Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious HPV Vaccination Drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated an HPV vaccination drive in Vizianagaram district. The drive aims to vaccinate 3.4 lakh girls to prevent cervical cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious HPV Vaccination Drive
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant health initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an HPV vaccination drive in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The program, launched in the Raavivalasa village, targets 3.4 lakh girls, focusing on combating cervical cancer through vaccination.

Administering the vaccine was a key event, marking a pivotal step in public health efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

 India
2
Destiny or Design? D K Shivakumar's Potential Rise to Chief Ministership

Destiny or Design? D K Shivakumar's Potential Rise to Chief Ministership

 India
3
Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying 'that often happens in war,' reports AP.

Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran st...

 Global
4
Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran

Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026