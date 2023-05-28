Maha family performs temple rituals for pet dog's first death anniversary

A family from Thane in Maharashtra underlined their affection for their pet dog by performing rituals to mark its first death anniversary in a renowned temple here on Sunday.

Ketan Jadhav, a resident of Khopat, performed 'shradh' (rituals/prayers for departed kin, ancestors), for their Pomeranian dog Sheroo at Kaupineshwar Temple during the day under the guidance of priest Sachin Kulkarni in the presence of other family members.

Sheroo was with us for 15 years and was a much loved member of the household, a family member said.

