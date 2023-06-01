Left Menu

Blue Lock Chapter 221: Noel Noa's plan for new strategy as Munchen leads against Ubers

Updated: 01-06-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:21 IST
Image Credit: Blue Lock / Facebook
  • Country:
  • Japan

Blue Lock Chapter 221 release schedule

Blue Lock Chapter 221 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 14th, at 12:00 midnight JST in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The manga series usually comes out on either Tuesdays or Wednesdays, depending on the reader's time zone. Fans can purchase the original manga from official websites like Book Walker or Kobo. For English and French readers, the manga is available on Kodansha and Pika, respectively.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday (June 13, 2023)

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday (June 13, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Tuesday (June 13, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, (June 13, 2023)

Philippines Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday (June 13, 2023)

Korean Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday (June 14, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday (, June 14, 2023)

Blue Lock Chapter 220 recap

 Blue Lock Chapter 221 storyline

In Blue Lock Chapter 221, titled "Take Me," the story revolves around Master Striker Noel Noa and his team, Bastard Munchen, who have managed to take the lead against Ubers. In this chapter, Noel Noa will likely plan new tactics to maintain their advantage. One possibility is that he may decide to substitute one of the tired players on his team.

This presents an opportunity for a new player to make their debut appearance in the match. Among the players who have not yet played their first match, namely Igaguri, Hiori, and Kiyora, there is a good chance that Hiori Yo might be given the chance to play against Ubers. The chapter will likely focus on how this new player performs and contributes to the team's success.

Additional Blue Lock Chapter 221 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga.

