Left Menu

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

For their sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure. "We wanted each one to look very distinctive and have their own aesthetic," Miller told Reuters ahead of the film's opening on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:29 IST
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

American film-producing and writing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were determined to weave a combination of art and heart into Sony Picture's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and that meant broadening the stories of the Spider people. For their sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure.

"We wanted each one to look very distinctive and have their own aesthetic," Miller told Reuters ahead of the film's opening on Friday. "So that was a really fun opportunity to tell a story where you get to go to all these places and see these worlds you've never seen before and give the audience something they've never experienced." The movie traces the journey of teenager Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, embarking on a mission with love interest Gwen Stacy, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, to save the Spider-People in every universe from catastrophe.

The animation styles were influenced by the Miles Morales Marvel comic books created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, and also incorporate a watercolor look often seen in cover art for comic book series Spider-Gwen. The voice cast includes Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

The theme? For people from all walks of life to unapologetically accept themselves. "With this story in particular, there are just so many grounded themes of just coming into your own, trusting yourself, learning yourself," Rae said.

At the world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Henry told Reuters that there is a Spider-Man for anyone because heroes look like every sort of person from every background. The pre-pandemic "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" raked in over $35 million during its first three days of release and went on to win the 2019 Oscar for best animated feature film.

Despite some concerns that those box-office-busting days are far from returning, the sequel is expected to bring in about $115.5 million over its first three days in the U.S. and Canada, according to a projection from the BoxOffice Pro website. Sony Pictures forecasts a lower debut of between $75 million and $85 million. For many film critics, this new superhero movie has all the makings of a box office success.

Early feedback from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 95% on the Tomatometer. "This feels like it could have been the first movie designed to earn a thumbs up from Andy Warhol and Stephen Hawking," Owen Gleiberman of Variety wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023