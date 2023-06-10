Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"

A pair of Rubber Ducks made a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Friday, part of an art installation dubbed "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, who says he hopes the ducks will bring happiness to the city. The inflatable yellow ducks, 18 metres (59 feet) high, will sail on the harbour for two weeks and come a decade after Hofman's "Rubber Duck" sculpture drew crowds in the Asian financial hub in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023