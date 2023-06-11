Mangal Dhillon, star of 'Junoon' and 'Buniyaad', dies at 64

Actor Mangal Dhillon, best known for his performance in hit TV serials such as ''Junoon'' and ''Buniyaad'', died battling cancer on Saturday in Ludhiana district's Neelo Kalan village, his family said. He was 64. Dhillon, also known for Hindi films such as ''Khoon Bhari Maang'' and ''Vishwatma'', was admitted to a private hospital before his family took him home a few days ago.

According to his sister Ranjeet Kaur, the actor passed away late last evening in the village Neelo Kalan. Dhillon was born in village Wander Jattana in Faridkot district and later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where his father owned agricultural land.

In a career spanning over three decades, Dhillon garnered popularity for his role of Labhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV soap opera ''Buniyaad'' (1986-87) and as Sumer Rajvansh in the 1994 drama serial ''Junoon''.

He worked both in Hindi and Punjabi movies, including ''Khalsa'', for which he was honoured by the Punjab government. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal remembered Dhillon for his ''captivating voice''.

''Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. ''It's a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans,'' Badal wrote on Twitter.

Anmol Gagan Mann, Punjab Tourism and Culture Affairs Minister, also expressed grief over Dhillon's passing at a press conference.

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who found out about Dhillon being admitted to a cancer hospital a week ago, said the late actor had ''bid adieu to acting''.

''About a year-and-half ago, I got to know that he had become a motivational speaker. He was working towards the betterment of society,'' Sharma told PTI.

''Dahaad'' star Gulshan Devaiah shared Dhillon's photo on Twitter with the caption: '''Mangal Dhillon' Shradhanjali'.

Dhillon is survived by a son and a daughter.

