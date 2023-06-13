Lee Dong Wook opens up about his struggles and source of his energy

Renowned South Korean actor, host, model, and entertainer Lee Dong Wook, known for his impressive acting repertoire, recently sat down for an interview with Yoo Jae Suk. With a string of successful television dramas and hosting gigs under his belt, Lee Dong Wook has captivated audiences with his performances and charm.

Having gained prominence through his leading roles in popular K-dramas such as "My Girl" (2005), "Scent of a Woman" (2011), "The Fugitive of Joseon" (2013), "Hotel King" (2014), and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016–2017), Lee Dong Wook has established himself as a versatile actor capable of portraying a range of characters.

His talent and charisma have also been showcased in other notable works, including "Life" (2018), "Hell Is Other People" (2019), "Tale of the Nine Tailed" (2020), "Bad and Crazy" (2021), and "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938" (2023), where he has delivered captivating performances in the titular roles.

Aside from his acting career, Lee Dong Wook has proven his skills as a host. He has helmed the popular talk show "Strong Heart" (2012–2013) and showcased his hosting prowess in the boy group survival reality show "Produce X 101" (2019). Additionally, he ventured into his American-style talk show called "Wook Talk" (2019), further demonstrating his versatility and ability to engage with diverse audiences.

In a recent interview with Yoo Jae Suk in the YouTube talk show “Pinggyego” Lee Dong Wook candidly shared his struggles, shedding light on the challenges he has faced. Despite his success, the actor revealed that he periodically experiences slumps, a phenomenon he believes occurs every four to five years. However, he expressed uncertainty about the root cause of these slumps and acknowledged that opening up about his worries and feelings has become increasingly important to him.

When asked about the source of his energy, Lee Dong Wook revealed that while he used to prefer solitude, he now tends to overthink when alone. He expressed that meeting and conversing with people helps him feel refreshed and invigorated. However, Yoo Jae Suk humorously pointed out that Lee Dong Wook's expression did not match his words, prompting the actor to admit that he has been experiencing a lot of worries lately.

Lee Dong Wook confessed that he seems to go through slumps every four to five years, but he is uncertain about the underlying cause. Contrary to his previous approach of bottling up his concerns and agonizing over them in silence, he acknowledged the importance of talking about his feelings and seeking an outlet for his emotions. The actor emphasized that he didn't expect to find immediate answers by opening up, but believed that expressing his situation and living with his feelings were crucial steps towards healing.

In response, Yoo Jae Suk empathized with Lee Dong Wook's struggles, suggesting that putting his body to work could be an effective way to distance himself from such concerns. Echoing this sentiment, Lee Dong Wook shared his love for fishing and how it allows him to disconnect from the outside world. During the 7 to 8 hours spent on a boat, his only focus is catching fish, providing a therapeutic escape from his worries.

Closing the interview, Lee Dong Wook expressed his hope that viewers watching "Pinggyego," a show he is involved in, would find laughter and relief from their worries and concerns. By sharing his personal experiences and emphasizing the importance of expression and engaging in activities that bring joy, the actor aims to inspire others to navigate challenging periods in their lives.

Source: Zapzee

