Left Menu

Motor racing-Habsburg heir positions himself as a leader of rebels

"Young drivers almost always have to pay big money for their race drives, and very few of them are lucky enough to have family or backers with pockets deep enough. "As a result, many seriously talented young drivers have no option other than to give up." Habsburg said Rebel Team, which debuted at this month's Le Mans 24 Hours, would help fund young drivers by a blockchain-based membership limited to 10,000 and costing $250 for the remainder of this season and 2024. A fully-funded F3 drive would require around 5,000 memberships while a world endurance car would require some 7,500.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:13 IST
Motor racing-Habsburg heir positions himself as a leader of rebels

Ferdinand Habsburg, great-grandson of the last Austro-Hungarian emperor and one of the most aristocratic names in motor racing, is seeking 'rebels' to help fund drivers without wealthy backers.

The Austrian -- full name Ferdinand Zvonimir Maria Balthus Keith Michael Otto Antal Bahnam Leonhard von Habsburg-Lothringen -- is the son of Karl von Habsburg and heiress Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza. The 26-year-old endurance racer, winner of the second tier LMP2 class at last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, says his newly-launched 'Rebel Team' can be a "democratising influence" on global motorsport.

"I'm a lucky guy. I'm a professional racing driver who hasn't had to struggle like crazy to get where I wanted to get to in my career in the way that many drivers do," he said in a statement on Thursday. "Young drivers almost always have to pay big money for their race drives, and very few of them are lucky enough to have family or backers with pockets deep enough.

"As a result, many seriously talented young drivers have no option other than to give up." Habsburg said Rebel Team, which debuted at this month's Le Mans 24 Hours, would help fund young drivers by a blockchain-based membership limited to 10,000 and costing $250 for the remainder of this season and 2024.

A fully-funded F3 drive would require around 5,000 memberships while a world endurance car would require some 7,500. For that fans would get "unparalleled access and real influence", including competing against pro drivers in virtual races.

Members will also get to vote on what series to race in as well as car liveries and driver signings. "Within a couple of years we intend to be racing in multiple series, all of them run along the same fan-focused democratic lines," said Rebel Team managing director Merv Leslie.

"We want to take a young up-and-coming driver all the way through the feeder series to F1 and our Rebel Team members will be fully engaged in that journey."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023