Renault: investors including Ryan Reynolds' unit invest 200 mln euros into Alpine Racing
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:59 IST
- Country:
- France
A group of investors, including the Maximum Effort Investments arm of U.S. actor Ryan Reynolds, has invested 200 million euros ($218.10 million) into Renault's Alpine Racing division, the French carmaker said on Monday.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryan Reynolds
- French
- U.S.
- Renault
- Alpine Racing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iga Swiatek retains French Open 2023 crown after defeating Karolina Muchova
Ivan Dodig, Austin Krajicek win French Open men's doubles crown
Never going to doubt my strength again: Iga Swiatek after winning her third French Open title
Tennis-French Open men's final to start under closed roof
Tennis-Please take your seats - French Open empty stands disappoint again