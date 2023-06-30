Left Menu

King the Land ranks 2nd place on Netflix's top 10! Know more!
Image Credit: Kings the land / Netflix
Junho and YoonA's series, King the Land, has achieved remarkable success by ranking second on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English shows. The show, produced by JTBC, has garnered a total of 17.5 million viewing hours as of June 28th, securing its position in the Top 10 list in 36 countries, including Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Greece, and Portugal.

Despite only four episodes being aired so far, King the Land has gained attention and experienced a surge in viewership. The premiere episode started with a promising 5.1 percent rating, which increased to 7.5 percent for the second episode and further rose to 9.1 percent for the third. The latest episode achieved an impressive rating of 9.6 percent, indicating the drama's potential to reach a double-digit rating of 10 percent.

In addition to its success on Netflix, the drama has also been recognized in the rankings released by the Good Data Corporation for the 4th week of June. YoonA, who plays a role in King the Land, secured the first position in the Top 10 Most Popular Drama Casts. Following closely behind was Lee Jun Ho, also from King the Land, in second place. The other top-ranking drama casts included Kim Tae Ri from SBS's Revenant, Shin Hye Sun from tvN's See You in My 19th Life, and Lim Ji Yeon from ENA's Lies Hidden in MY Garden.

Moreover, among the Top 10 Drama TV Topics released by the Good Data Corporation, King the Land claimed the first spot, indicating its widespread popularity. Other shows that ranked high on the TV topics list were "Revenant, Lies Hidden in My Garden, See You in My 19th Life, and My Perfect Stranger.

King the Land tells an engaging story centered around Goo Won, portrayed by Lee Junho, who is the rightful heir of The King Group, a renowned luxury hotel conglomerate. King the Land plot takes an intriguing turn when Goo Won becomes entangled in a fierce inheritance battle. Along his tumultuous journey, he meets Cheon Sa Rang, played by YoonA, a warm-hearted hotelier known for her infectious smile. However, their fateful encounter shakes Sa Rang's cheerful demeanor as she becomes involved with Goo Won.

Despite initial concerns about the story's predictability and clichés, King the Land has managed to captivate viewers with its unique and charming characters. The drama has surpassed expectations, as the execution of the roles brings depth and authenticity to the characters, making the show more than just a typical storyline.

With its rapid rise in popularity and its recent success on Netflix, King the Land continues to dominate various rankings, generating anticipation for its future episodes and achievements.

