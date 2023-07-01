Left Menu

Ok Taecyeon shines in ‘Heartbeat’: A captivating love and humanity story

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-07-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 10:13 IST
Ok Taecyeon shines in ‘Heartbeat’: A captivating love and humanity story
Image Credit: Heartbeat / Amazon originals
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

K-drama, Heartbeat (Korean: 가슴이 뛴다) is capturing the hearts of viewers with its enchanting tale of love and humanity. The ongoing South Korean television series, which premiered on KBS2 on June 26, 2023, stars the talented actors Ok Taec-yeon, Won Ji-an, Park Kang-hyun, and Yoon So-hee. Airing every Monday and Tuesday at 21:45 (KST), Heartbeat is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions.

The K-drama revolves around the life of Seon Woo-hyul, portrayed by Ok Taec-yeon, a unique character who is half-human and half-vampire. Woo-hyul finds himself unexpectedly living together with Joo In-hae, played by Won Ji-an, a woman known for her coldhearted demeanor. As they spend more time together, their relationship evolves into a deep and passionate love, filling their lives with warmth and happiness.

Ok Taec-yeon, who previously showcased his acting skills as a charismatic homicide detective in the drama Blind, has now undergone a remarkable transformation in Heartbeat. The actor impressively portrays the complex character of Woo-hyul, who yearns to become fully human but is hindered by a one-day gap between 100 years. His ultimate desire is to reunite with Hae Sun, played by Yoon So-hee, a woman he deeply loved during the Joseon Dynasty.

Taec-yeon's portrayal of Woo-hyul is a testament to his versatility as an actor. The character, who was once a modern boy in Gyeongseong, awakens in the present day due to the actions of In-hae (Won Ji-an). Taec-yeon skillfully brings out the dynamic nature of Woo-hyul as he navigates the challenges of his existence and discovers his true self.

Expressing his excitement about the drama, Taec-yeon said, "While I was reading the script, I felt that it was such a heartwarming drama. I am happy and excited to show my positive and cheerful sides after a long time through the character Woo-hyul. I hope you enjoy witnessing how vampire Woo-hyul strives to become human. Additionally, I believe that many viewers will be able to relate to the humanistic aspects that the character discovers later in the show. Please stay tuned!"

K-drama Heartbeat has already garnered significant attention from audiences who have fallen in love with the captivating storyline and the exceptional performances of the cast. As the series continues to unfold, viewers eagerly anticipate the development of the characters' relationships and the growth of Woo-hyul on his path towards humanity. With its unique blend of romance, fantasy, and heartfelt moments, Heartbeat promises to be a memorable and emotionally engaging drama that will leave a lasting impression on its viewers.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on South Korean dramas!

Also Read: Lookism Chapter 456 may mark end of Alliance vs. Janghyun's group

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023