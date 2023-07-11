Black Clover Chapter 365: Countdown to Asta's homecoming

Fans all around the world are super excited for Black Clover manga Chapter 365! It's coming out on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the last chapter, something really intense happened. The Black Bulls, a group of brave characters, went to fight against Paladin Damnatio. They were ready to risk their lives to help their friend Asta go back to the Clover Kingdom.

During the fight, Damnatio figured out that Grey and Gauche were very important to the Black Bulls. So, he decided to attack them. It seemed like all hope was lost, but then Secre, one of the Black Bulls, used her special powers to heal everyone. This gave them the strength to keep on fighting.

While the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 365 have yet to surface, there are speculations that Asta might finally make his return to the Clover Kingdom in this highly anticipated chapter. Furthermore, it is expected that the Black Bulls will continue their battle against Damnatio. Since Secre is the only one who can heal them, it puts them at a big disadvantage. But they won't give up! They will put all their effort into their next attack.

Adding to the excitement, the previous chapter hinted at Vanessa and Finral nearing the completion of the Door of Fate spell, which holds significance in Asta's return. Therefore, readers can anticipate a dramatic turn of events as Asta's reunion with the Clover Kingdom draws nearer in Black Clover Chapter 365.

To recap, Chapter 364 of Black Clover, titled "Do or Die," showcased the Black Bulls' relentless assault on Damnatio. Driven by their belief that Asta holds the key to defeating Lucius Zogratis, they devised a strategy to keep Damnatio occupied until the completion of the Door of Fate spell. Utilizing Grey's restoration powers and Gauche's Mirror Magic, they created clones of Grey to aid their cause. However, Damnatio quickly realized their ploy and targeted the real Grey, leading to Gauche valiantly stepping in to protect her. Unfortunately, both Gauche and Grey fell victim to Damnatio's attack. At this dire moment, Secre's Sealing Magic came to the rescue, healing her fellow Magic Knights and allowing them to rejoin the battle.

If you're an English reader, you can find the translated version of Black Clover Chapter 365 on websites like Viz Media and Manga Plus. They have special apps that make reading manga even more fun. Just remember, the release date and time might be a little different depending on where you live.

Here are the dates and times for some different time zones, so you can plan when to read the new chapter:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, July 16

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, July 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 16

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 16

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 17

