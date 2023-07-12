Rajinikanth wraps up shoot of ‘Lal Salaam’

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:51 IST
Rajinikanth Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Rajinikanth has completed filming for his guest appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture ''Lal Salaam''.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday, posting a picture to from the upcoming Tamil movie's set.

The photos feature Rajinikanth and his daughter along with cast members Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha.

''Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR,'' the director wrote in the caption.

''Lal Salaam'' is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. The movie, which has AR Rahman on board as music composer, is expected to be released in theatres this year.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's ''Jailer'', backed by Sun Pictures.

