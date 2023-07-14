Hrithik Roshan remembers grandfather Roshan: Immensely proud to be part of his extraordinary lineage

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Friday paid homage to his grandfather Roshan on his 106th birth anniversary, saying that his work as a music director laid the foundation of his family's journey in cinema. The 49-year-old actor shared an old photograph of his grandfather on Instagram with Roshan's iconic song 'Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein' from Sanjeev Kumar's 1968 movie ''Anokhi Raat'' playing in the background. ''Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit. Although I never had the honour of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music.

''Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage,'' Hrithik wrote in the caption.

Roshan, whose full name was Roshan Lal Nagrath, composed film music during the 1950s and 1960s, including ''Bawre Nain'', ''Taj Mahal'', ''Chandni Chowk'', ''Barsaat Ki Raat'', ''Dil Hi To Hai'', ''Chitralekha'' and ''Noor Jehan''. He died in 1967.

The ''War'' star said 'Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein', which was sung by Mukesh and had lyrics by Indivar and Kaifi Azmi, is one of his favourite songs composed by his grandfather. ''I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success... he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old,'' Hrithik said.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ''Fighter'' with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, and ''War 2'', co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

