Sam Mendes rules out return as James Bond movie director

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Filmmaker Sam Mendes has confirmed that he will not be returning as the director for the next James Bond movie. The British director, known for critically-acclaimed movies ''American Beauty'', ''Road To Perdition'', ''Revolutionary Road'' and ''1917'', had tackled two Bond films -- 2012's ''Skyfall'' and ''Skyfall'' (2015), starring Daniel Craig as the iconic spy.

In an interview with UK entertainment news outlet Empire, Mendes said he received a ''generous offer'' from franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to direct a new film but he decided against it. ''Directing 'Skyfall' was one of the best experiences of my professional life, but I have theatre and other commitments, including productions of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'King Lear,' that need my complete focus over the next year and beyond,'' Mendes said.

The most recent entry in the spy series was 2021's ''No Time To Die'', which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It marked Craig's final appearance as Bond. Mendes' previous directorial effort was romance drama ''Empire of Light'' (2022), featuring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones and Colin Firth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

