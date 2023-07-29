Left Menu

Falak Khan's short film ‘Champaran Mutton’ enters semifinal round for Oscar's Student Academy Award

Actor Falak Khan, from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, expressed her gratitude towards her team after her short film ‘Champaran Mutton’ made it to the semi-final round of Oscar's Student Academy Award.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 15:26 IST
Falak Khan's short film ‘Champaran Mutton’ enters semifinal round for Oscar's Student Academy Award
Falak Khan (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Falak Khan, from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, expressed her gratitude towards her team after her short film 'Champaran Mutton' made it to the semi-final round of Oscar's Student Academy Award. Speaking to ANI, she said it is a touching story on the everyday problems plaguing middle-class families.

She said, "I am thankful to the entire team and this achievement. This is the result of the hard work that we all put in." The film is directed by Ranjan Kumar of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

more than 1,700 films from film training institutes around the world were nominated for this award. 'Champaran Mutton' was among the nominees. The actor said he was confident and hopeful that her film will make it to the final round in its quest for the coveted honour.

Sharing further details about the movie, she said it revolves around a middle-class family and the problems they face during the lockdown when many people lost their jobs. "It is a story of a young man, who is rendered jobless during the lockdown but tries to win over the girl he loves despite his personal troubles. The fill is set on a rural backdrop," she added.

It will compete with 16 films to have made it to the semifinal round of Oscar's Student Academy Award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023