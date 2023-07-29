Blue Lock Chapter 227 spoilers reveal Barou's bold attack Plan!

Snuffy's tactics didn't work, and that made Barou's confidence come back. Fans were really excited about Blue Lock Chapter 227. The Blue Lock manga Chapter 227 spoilers revealed that Barou took control of the Ubers team with his strong ego, and surprisingly, his teammates joined him in his new attack plan. Some people thought Snuffy wouldn't like it, but he actually loved the idea and supported Barou.

Blue Lock Chapter 227 begins with a flashback of Snuffy's past, where he remembers his late best friend Mick. Mick once told Snuffy that he would rather die than not try to become the king of his team, showing his determination and ambition.

Back in the present, Barou seizes control of the Ubers team, and his ego has a strong influence on his teammates. They all join him in executing his original attack plan. Surprisingly, Snuffy, who had failed with his tactics earlier, is now excited about Barou's approach and supports him.

Barou's intentions become clear as he admits to Snuffy that he aims to defeat Snuffy's team and surpass Isagi. He wants to prove that he is not an ordinary player and has what it takes to be the best.

Working together with Oliver Aiku and Ikki Niko, Barou creates a powerful offensive strategy. Although Aiku and Niko have their doubts, Barou's ego pulls them into his plan.

The opposing team, Bastard Munchen, is taken aback by this sudden shift in Ubers' approach. They have no idea what to expect next. Noel Noa asks Snuffy about his thoughts on Barou's actions, but Snuffy appears excited and eager to see Barou's capabilities.

As the match progresses, Barou gets an opportunity to take a shot at Bastard Munchen's goal. However, Isagi and Kaiser intervene to block his shot. Barou, no longer willing to wait for the perfect moment, decides to take the shot immediately. But once again, his attempt is thwarted by the opposing team.

Blue Lock Chapter 227 ends with a cliffhanger, leaving readers anxious to find out how Barou will proceed with his attack in the next chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 227 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 2, at 12:00 midnight JST.

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 227: Barou's rebellion arises as Snuffy's tactics backfire