Providing dignified life to persons with disabilities responsibility of entire society: President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:10 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said providing a dignified life to persons with disabilities is the responsibility of the entire society.

''We have to ensure that they get proper education, employment opportunities, accessible public places and a safer and better life,'' Murmu said at the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Federation of the Blind here.

In the Indian culture, she said, disability has never been considered a hindrance in acquiring knowledge and achieving excellence.

Citing examples of Rishi Ashtavakra, who had eight physical deformities, and blind poet Surdas, one of the most influential figures of the Bhakti Movement, Murmu said, ''Insight is more important than sight.'' Providing a dignified life to persons with disabilities is the responsibility of the entire society, she said.

The President appreciated the National Federation of the Blind for playing an important role in improving the lives of visually impaired people in the last 50 years, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She noted that the federation has raised awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired people, thereby making the society more inclusive.

Murmu said the government is making continuous efforts to empower persons with disabilities through various initiatives.

She expressed confidence that the National Federation of the Blind would continue its endeavour in collaboration with the government and society towards achieving the goal of overall development and empowerment of visually impaired people.

