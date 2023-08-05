Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone for archeological museum in Tamil Nadu's Adichanallur

PTI | Tuticorin(Tn) | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:37 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: Flickr
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid the foundation stone for an archeological museum in Adichanallur in the district, her office said.

Adichanallur was one of the five archaeological sites declared to be developed as 'Iconic Sites' in the Union Budget 2020-21. It is an archaeological site located on the banks of river Tamirabarani in this district.

''The main objective of the museum would be to focus on establishing the significance of the archaeological sites identified as part of the cultural landscape of the Tamirabharani valley, not limiting to the site of Adichanallur. The museum will be built as a tribute to the history of Iron Age culture in southern India, in the context of Adichanallur,'' her office said in one of a series of tweets.

Sitharaman was accompanied by Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi among others.

The museum will house the excavated artefacts, the archaeological significance of the site and history of the region, another tweet said.

As part of the development plan, fresh exploration/ excavation of archaeological remains has been taken up by the ASI, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) Circle.

''The extensive urn burial site at Adichanallur was first discovered by Dr Jagor of Berlin Museum in 1876. Englishman Alexander Rea excavated a good number of urns during 1910s and discovered gold diadems with parallels from Mycenae (in Greece), bronze objects, notably lids with exquisite finials depicting many animal forms, iron objects besides thousands of potsherds,'' her office said. The excavation was resumed during 2003-04 and 2004-05.

''Carbon dating of samples excavated in 2004 from the Adichanallur site has revealed that they belong to the period between 1000 BC and 600 BC. In 2005, around 169 clay urns containing human skeletons were unearthed that date back to at least 3,800 years. The archaeological excavation at Adichanallur again commenced on October 10, 2021 as part of Iconic Site development,'' it added.

