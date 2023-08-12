Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia's series 'Aakhri Sach to premier on Disney+ Hotstar on Aug 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 11:37 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Aakhri Sach'', an investigative thriller series starring Tamannaah Bhatia, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25.

Produced by Nirvikar Films and directed by Robbie Grewal, the series also features Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Grewal said ''Aakhri Sach'' is a sensitive story and the team has put in a lot of hard work to deliver this series.

''The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront. 'Aakhri Sach' is a fictional story, with fictional characters, inspired by a real case that shook the nation... I can’t wait for the audience across the world to witness 'Aakhri Sach' on Disney+ Hotstar soon!'' the director said in a statement.

''Aakhri Sach'' follows a crime investigation led by a female cop named Anya. Bhatia, who is essaying the role of a cop for the first time in a series, said the show is special to her.

“When 'Aakhri Sach' came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core... Playing this sharp and fierce cop, really pushed me to embrace all the discomfort and perceptions that came with it and overcome them. I am glad to be a part of this story and take this to the world with Disney+ Hotstar!'' she said.

Banerjee said the series delves into the darkest corners of the human mind.

''I believe the audience will be spellbound by the raw emotions and thought-provoking revelations Aakhri Sach offers and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on Disney+ Hotstar,'' he added.

