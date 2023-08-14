Left Menu

‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol opens up about recreating iconic hand-pump scene

Theatres turned into stadiums when Sunny Deol’s iconic hand-pump scene appeared in the recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:33 IST
Sunny Deol (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Theatres turned into stadiums when Sunny Deol’s iconic hand-pump scene appeared in the recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’. The film literally ushered in a wave of nostalgia among people especially 90s kids who have grown up watching ‘Gadar’.

On Monday, during the success press conference of ‘Gadar 2’ in Mumbai actor Sunny Deol opened up about recreating the hand-pump scene for the sequel of the film. He said, “I hesitate a bit to redo something that has already been done. But then Anil and everyone else explained how we would do it and then the sequence that was created was very interesting. Everyone only talks about the hand-pump scene in ‘Gadar’. The Hand pump is so stuck in everyone's mind that people forget that it is a love story.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar’ was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The sequel has managed to create a record at the box office with huge collections. On its first Sunday in theatres, August 13, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 52 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It becomes the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

