Sunny Deol talks about Dharmendra's kissing scene in ‘RARKPK', says, "This is in our genes"

The swashbuckling Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer sequel ‘Gadar 2’ has grabbed the audience by storm, as evidenced by the box office results. Sunny has created a frenzy among the fans and the actor recently got candid about his film and opened up on the kissing scene of his father and veteran actor Dharmendra in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’(RARKPK). During a press conference when Sunny was asked about the hand pump scene in the film, he replied, “I always hesitate in repeating the things that had already happened. But the sequence was done in such a way that we enjoyed every bit of it.”

He continued to share the secret of his fitness and his father’s romantic scene in the film, “I believe my genes come from my father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We'll keep going because it's all in our genes. Didn't you see Papa recently in that film, and he had a beautiful romantic scene” Sunny referred to Dharmendra's kissing scene in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. "This is in our genes," he added, laughing. While answering a question about his father’s reaction after watching his film, he added, “Papa doesn’t need to say anything, wo sirf ek jhappi dal denge aur hans denge.”

‘Gadar 2’ is a sequel to Anil Sharma’s 2001 hit movie ‘Gadar’ which is a love story of a truck driver Tara, played by Sunny and Sakina, essayed by Ameesha. It was set during the partition of India in 1947. ‘Gadar 2’ has collected Rs 134.88 crore in just three days in India. (ANI)

