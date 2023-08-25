Left Menu

Firefighters battle large blaze in east London

Updated: 25-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:48 IST
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were battling a huge fire in east London on Friday with clouds of black smoke visible across the city's skyline. The fire is at a business centre in Bow, Tower Hamlets, according to London Fire Brigade.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

