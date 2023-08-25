Firefighters battle large blaze in east London
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were battling a huge fire in east London on Friday with clouds of black smoke visible across the city's skyline. The fire is at a business centre in Bow, Tower Hamlets, according to London Fire Brigade.
"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bow
- Tower Hamlets
- London
- London Fire Brigade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Once 'orange bowl' of Arunachal, Aalo's orchards suffer as younger generations disinterested in cultivation
Troubled World Scout Jamboree bows out with K-pop in Seoul
Pakistan board cautions fast bowler Dahani for his tweets after Asia Cup exclusion
Entertainment News Roundup: Troubled World Scout Jamboree bows out with K-pop in Seoul; Music labels sue Internet Archive over digitized record collection and more
Very happy with how Mukesh has progressed: India bowling coach