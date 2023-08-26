Left Menu

Dave Chappelle hosts star-studded party to celebrate 50th birthday

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle celebrated his birthday on Wednesday night with a few A-List celebrities, PageSix reported.

Dave Chappelle (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle celebrated his birthday on Wednesday night with a few A-List celebrities, PageSix reported. However, the bigger birthday bash happened the following night.

According to PageSix, the famed Greenwich Village comedy club Comedy Cellar was closed down so the comedian superstar could perform a private show that later morphed into a party for his friends and family. Angela Bassett, newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, T.I., Jaleel White, Tasha Smith, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, actress Vanessa Ferlito, as well as renowned comedians Chris Rock, Andrew Schultz, Michelle Wolf, Aziz Ansari, Donnell Rawlings, and Jeff Ross were among the guests.

The celebration began at 11 pm with Chappelle calling out a few of the attendees, who he said meant a lot to him while cracking jokes in between. A source said, "The Cellar rarely hosts a private party like this because Chappelle considers him family."

Around 1.30 am, the guests departed for the popular Noho club Zero Bond to continue the celebrations and dance well into the night, as per PageSix Ansari, Ross, Rawlings, Shane Gillis, George Wallace, and the cast of 'Chappelle's Show' opened for the 'It's A Celebration, Bitch' tour's star on Wednesday. Travis Barker then entered the stage to lead the audience in a birthday song.

Before embarking on a lengthy national tour that will stretch through the end of the year, Chappelle will perform at MSG through the weekend. As of Friday night, floor seats at MSG near the stage were reselling for close to $2,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

