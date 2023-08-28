Jordana Brewster, Mason Morfit to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

'The Fast and the Furious' fame Jordana Brewster and her husband Mason Morfit, will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in September, and the actress has something special planned, reported People. "I'm working on a really special gift for [Mason], which of course I won't divulge. Hopefully, he won't be disappointed," she told People while attending This Is About Humanity's 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles.

Brewster also revealed that she and Morfit intend to take a special trip to commemorate their anniversary."We are going back to the spot where we had our honeymoon," she revealed. The 'Simulant' actress said she and Morfit are still basking in the honeymoon glow, so it's a natural vacation."It feels as great as the day we got married," she said of her relationship with her husband. "And it also feels like it went by in a second, and that we've also accomplished so much in a year."

As per People, Brewster and the ValueAct Capital CEO tied the knot on Sept. 3, 2022, in Redondo Beach, California. The couple's ceremony even featured various cars lined up from the Fast & Furious films, a franchise which Brewster has starred in since its inception in 2001. When they were seen holding hands in July 2020, the couple's romance initially came to light. Brewster later admitted that she and Morfit actually met four years earlier, while both she and the businessman were married to other people, in an essay she wrote for Glamour in June 2021.

Brewster said the pair reconnected just four days after she and her then-husband Andrew Form — with whom she shares sons Rowan, 7, and Julian, 9 — made the decision to separate after 13 years of marriage. The former soap opera actress announced her engagement to Morfit in September 2021, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two cuddling up on the beach. "..JB soon to be JBM..," she wrote in the post's caption, referencing her initials. Ahead of her wedding, Brewster shared a glimpse into the planning details of the big event — including the special roles her children would fill, reported People. (ANI)

