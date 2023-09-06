Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh opens up on films in different Indian languages

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for working in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films, talked about working in films of different languages and opened up about her upcoming projects.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:59 IST
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on films in different Indian languages
Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who has done several films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil has opened up about her upcoming projects. "This is a really exciting phase for me as an actor, I'm really glad to be getting opportunities to do films across languages. I'm immensely thankful for the diverse languages of cinema that allow me to speak to hearts across linguistic borders. It's a joy for me to connect with audiences from all walks of life through the magic of storytelling," she said.

Rakul said all her upcoming films are in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and multilingual films like 'Indian 2' and 'Ayalaan.' "There are many more films that are currently under wraps but will soon be out, and I cannot be more excited for it! I can't wait for my fans to experience it and I just hope that they continue showing me love like they always have," she said.

Singh who made her acting debut with Kannada film 'Gilli' (2009) has worked in Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' and Tamil film 'Thadaiyara Thaakka'. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Loukyam' (2014), 'Pandaga Chesko' (2015), 'Sarrainodu' (2016), 'Dhruva' (2016), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016). She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy 'Yaariyan' (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), the drama 'Runway 34' (2022), and 'Doctor G' (2022).

Rakul has 'Ayalaan,' 'Indian 2' and certain other films that are currently kept under wraps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023