“Beautiful how ‘Laila Majnu’ is so relevant after 5 years”: Avinash Tiwary

Actor Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri starrer romantic drama film 'Laila Majnu' turned 5 on Thursday. The story revolves around Qais and Laila, two Kashmiri loves, who are unable to reconcile because of the hostility from their families. But destiny steps in, and Laila marries another man as Qais travels to London.

Helmed by Sajid Ali, the film's screenplay was written by the renowned director Imtiaz Ali and Sajid himself. While talking about the film marking its 5th anniversary, Avinash said, "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been chosen as Imtiaz Ali's leading man in my debut film, Laila Majnu. The journey has been a remarkable one, and I am deeply appreciative of all the love my film has garnered over the years. Portraying a character crafted by Imtiaz Ali is a privilege shared by some of the industry's biggest stars, like Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. It's an honor I cherish. It's beautiful how Laila Majnu is so relevant after 5 years. From playing Majnu to now 'Bambai Ka Naya Baadshah, it's been an incredible journey. I am thankful to all my fans."

The movie didn't so much of a positive response from the audience but the soundtrack of the movie was a massive hit and got a few awards also. The background music was created by Hitesh Sonik. Mohammad Muneem, Mehmood Gaami, and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

The songs were composed by Niladri Kumar, Joi Barua, and Alif. Meanwhile, Avinash will be next seen in the upcoming action series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' alongside Kay Kay Menon.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 14. (ANI)

