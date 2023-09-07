Left Menu

“Beautiful how ‘Laila Majnu’ is so relevant after 5 years”: Avinash Tiwary

Actor Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri starrer romantic drama film ‘Laila Majnu’ turned 5 on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:00 IST
“Beautiful how ‘Laila Majnu’ is so relevant after 5 years”: Avinash Tiwary
Laila Majnu poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri starrer romantic drama film 'Laila Majnu' turned 5 on Thursday. The story revolves around Qais and Laila, two Kashmiri loves, who are unable to reconcile because of the hostility from their families. But destiny steps in, and Laila marries another man as Qais travels to London.

Helmed by Sajid Ali, the film's screenplay was written by the renowned director Imtiaz Ali and Sajid himself. While talking about the film marking its 5th anniversary, Avinash said, "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been chosen as Imtiaz Ali's leading man in my debut film, Laila Majnu. The journey has been a remarkable one, and I am deeply appreciative of all the love my film has garnered over the years. Portraying a character crafted by Imtiaz Ali is a privilege shared by some of the industry's biggest stars, like Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. It's an honor I cherish. It's beautiful how Laila Majnu is so relevant after 5 years. From playing Majnu to now 'Bambai Ka Naya Baadshah, it's been an incredible journey. I am thankful to all my fans."

The movie didn't so much of a positive response from the audience but the soundtrack of the movie was a massive hit and got a few awards also. The background music was created by Hitesh Sonik. Mohammad Muneem, Mehmood Gaami, and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

The songs were composed by Niladri Kumar, Joi Barua, and Alif. Meanwhile, Avinash will be next seen in the upcoming action series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' alongside Kay Kay Menon.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023