'Jawan' becomes biggest opening film of Hindi cinema with Rs 129 cr worldwide, surpasses 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan's high octane action thriller "Jawan" earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers said on Friday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

''As Jawan says, 'Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai'. Thank you for the Massy-ive love,'' the production house Red Chilles Entertainment captioned the worldwide gross figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.

''Jawan'' is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. The film released on Thursday.

The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh, who had predicted that Shah Rukh will surpass his own record for the highest opening in a Hindi film with his new release, shared the breakdown.

'''Jawan' is sensational... Creates history. 'Jawan' hits the ball out of the stadium... Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener (Hindi films). In India, day 1 biz 65.50 crore,'' he wrote, comparing the nett figure of the film with the Rs 55 crore made by ''Pathaan'' and Rs 53.95 crore made by the Hindi version of ''KGF2''.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited, said the response to 'Jawan' on day one was sensational and proved the might of ''mass entertainers''.

''The film has released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with consumers going out to cinemas in huge numbers. If the unprecedented audience response is anything to go by, we are confident that 'Jawan' would not only be the biggest film of this year, but would end up adding immense strength to the cinema ecosystem," he said in a statement.

Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, COO of Miraj Entertainment Limited cinema chains said they had a footfall of around 1.25 lakh people on day one.

'''Jawan' has made a mark at Miraj and has also emerged as a nationwide sensation, raking in over 65 crores nett in India. The strong bookings for the entire weekend further highlight its incredible popularity.

''...It has resonated strongly across the country, with the South and Eastern sectors leading the way. With outstanding reviews and the potential to run for 4-5 weeks, 'Jawan' is poised to become the biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema,'' he said.

The pan-India thriller, which released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the group of women supporting SRK's hero.

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, ''Jawan'' outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ''Jawan'' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)