Comedy film 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' to land on Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 29

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:58 IST
Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday announced that ''Tumse Na Ho Payega'', an upcoming comedy film, will premiere on its platform on September 29.

Directed by Abhishek Sinha, the movie is a ''light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today's youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these rules laid by the society'', a press release stated.

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has written the script and also produced the movie through his banner Earthsky Pictures Production along with Star Studios, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.

'''Tumse Na Ho Payega' was written with the intention to bring the story of every youngster in a middle-class household to screen. Whether it is the grind of a corporate job or chasing your childhood love or your lifelong dream of starting something of your own, 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' is that relatable story.

''We are all so excited to share this journey with viewers across the world on Disney+ Hotstar and hope it inspires and entertains our audience at the same time,'' Tiwari said in a statement.

Sinha said viewers will be able to relate their ''own personal growth journey'' with the movie.

''In a society where we are made to believe that the lines on the palm of your hand dictate your future, 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' is a sincere attempt to convey that only you can define your success.

''Sometimes that could mean defying the rules set by society, ignoring those who don't believe in you and listening to that inner voice that says, 'Go for it!', to chase that dream with all you've got. It's what fuelled our own pursuit in telling this story albeit with a little humour,'' he added.

