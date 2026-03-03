Rahul Sinha's Nomination Sparks BJP Optimism for Rajya Sabha Polls
Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha claims his Rajya Sabha candidacy acknowledges dedicated party workers and vows to focus on West Bengal's issues in the House. He criticizes the ruling Trinamool Congress for ignoring Bengali interests and questions TMC's recent candidate choices.
Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha has expressed his gratitude for being nominated as a candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal, viewing it as a recognition of the hard work of dedicated party members.
Sinha intends to address various issues, including the governance of the ruling Trinamool Congress, in the House if elected. The elections, set for March 16, will fill 37 vacancies across ten states, with vote counting occurring the same day.
Meanwhile, he has criticized the TMC's selection of candidates, arguing that their choices do not prioritize Bengali interests and lack genuine representation for the state's demographic needs during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
