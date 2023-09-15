Tabu’s ‘Khufiya’ to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Tabu and Ali Fazal-starrer 'Khufiya' is all set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) 2023. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is inspired by real-life events and is based on a book, 'Escape to Nowhere', written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

'Khufiya' will open the 21st edition of IFFLA. IFFLA will showcase 24 films (6 narrative features, 2 documentary features, 16 shorts) from 13 countries and in 14 languages, including the world premiere of Atul Sabharwal's Berlin, and the North American premieres of Varun Grover's dramedy All Indian Rank, Dominic Sangma's Garo language film Rapture, and the Malayalam film Aattam (The Play) by Anand Ekarshi. Plus, the LA premiere of Joram by Devashish Makhija.

During the festival, renowned Indian film director, screenwriter, music composer, and producer Vishal Bhardwaj, will host an exclusive masterclass, where Bhardwaj will dive into his filmmaking journey and multi-faceted creative process across disciplines. Known best for his canny adaptations of Shakespeare to the Indian reality with Maqbool (2003), Omkara (2006), and Haider (2014), and having recently adapted Agatha Christie in Charlie Chopra (2023), Bhardwaj will also discuss his book to screen transitions.

Lauded also for his priceless contributions to music for films, with hits like "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" (Satya) and "Beedi" (Omkara), Bhardwaj will delve into the impact music has on films, read a statement. The two films making their North American premieres at IFFLA are the dark supernatural tale Rapture by Dominic Sangma, and Aattam (The Play) by Anand Ekarshi.

Making its LA premiere, action-packed Joram by IFFLA alum Devashish Makhija (Ajji) stars Manoj Bajpayee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Smita Tambe. The festival will be held from October 11 to October 15. (ANI)

