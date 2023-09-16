Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 400: Toru Hagakure Fully Exposed

Updated: 16-09-2023 08:43 IST
In the much-awaited My Hero Academia Chapter 400, fans were anticipating the concluding showdown between All Might and All For One. However, the chapter took a twist with the surprise entry of a character that unveiled the mystery of Hagakure's sudden visibility.

The chapter, aptly titled "The World," has everyone buzzing about the raw scans and summaries, which showcase some gripping scenes. In one of the most talked-about moments, Aoyama unexpectedly sees Toru Hagakure naked, leading to a hasty and embarrassed exit by Hagakure. The young hero recalls a past incident when Aoyama was discovered as the traitor, leading to a brief lapse in her invisibility. Pondering the recent events, she theorizes that the intense rush of being in combat might have temporarily disrupted her quirk. Hagakure and Aoyama have a touching moment discussing their powers' evolution before swiftly transitioning to the pressing mission of rescuing their fellow pros.

During the intense battle between the two powerhouses, All Might, abbreviated as AM, displays some clever strategies, including one inspired by a previous battle with Star. The battle visuals are intense, with both heroes displaying their might and skills to their fullest. Interestingly, the audience gets a brief interruption where a grandmother and her grandchild from a different country watch the battle unfold, showcasing the international impact of this confrontation.

As the chapter nears its end, fans are in for a shocker. All For One, or AFO, begins to take a younger form that emits light, taking All Might by surprise. Just when things seem dire for All Might, the infamous hero killer, STAIN, makes a dramatic entrance, voicing his support for All Might.

My Hero Academia Chapter 400 is set to release on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For international fans eager to read the chapter as soon as it's out, here are a few time conversions:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Jap Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM (18th September)

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series!

