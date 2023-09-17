Left Menu

Balmain designer says robbers made off with 50 items for his upcoming Paris Fashion Week show

Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris house intends to show at Fashion Week later this month.Posting overnight Sunday on Instagram, Rousteing said a group of people hijacked his delivery driver on the way from an airport to Balmains Paris headquarters.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-09-2023 21:23 IST
Posting overnight Sunday on Instagram, Rousteing said a group of people hijacked his delivery driver on the way from an airport to Balmain's Paris headquarters. He said they made off with the last pieces he'd been expecting for the September 27 womenswear show — more than 50 items in all. He didn't detail the pieces.

"Our delivery was hijacked," he wrote. "Thank God, the driver is safe." ''So many people worked so hard to make this collection,'' he added. "We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful." "We won't give up." He didn't specify which airport the delivery driver was coming from. Paris has two main international airports. Rousteing wrote that he'd been waiting in his office Saturday morning when "our driver called us and said that he was hijacked by a group of people." "This is so unfair. My team and I worked so hard," he wrote. "We will work more, days and nights. Our suppliers will work days and night as well." Paris police directed Associated Press questions to prosecutors who couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the weekend.

