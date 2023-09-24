Left Menu

Samantha-Vijay’s ‘Kushi’ to start streaming on Netflix from October 1

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama Kushi will start streaming on Netflix from October 1. Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October, the streamer posted on its Netflix India South page.The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of actor Savitri.

  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama ''Kushi'' will start streaming on Netflix from October 1. The Telugu-language film is directed by "Majili" helmer Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Netflix shared the digital premiere date of the film on X. ''#Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October,'' the streamer posted on its Netflix India South page.

The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama "Mahanati", based on the life of actor Savitri.

