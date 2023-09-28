Left Menu

Trevor Noah show cancelled in Bengaluru, Comedian apologises

The much-awaited show by comedian Trevor Noah has been cancelled in Bengaluru leaving his fans disappointed. He had to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. However, as the show has been cancelled, he has apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.

Trevor Noah (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-awaited show by comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday night in Bengaluru was cancelled leaving his fans disappointed. Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. The organisers have now cancelled both of Noah's shows in Bengaluru scheduled for September 27 and 28. However, as the shows have been cancelled, Noah has apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.

He took to X and wrote, "Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows." Citing the reason for the cancellation of the show Noah said, "We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

Book My Show also issued a statement about the cancellation of the show, "Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah's Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest." Trevor Noah is in India for his live Stand-up Comedy shows in the country. He performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 and will be performing finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

As per a statement, Noah's 'Off The Record' Tour is touring Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. "After a lifetime of loving India's culture, I'm so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!" Noah had said announcing the Tour of India.

Noah has often expressed his love for Indian audiences. In 2022, while bidding adieu to 'The Daily Show', he recalled how the show has been loved across different countries including India. "What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

