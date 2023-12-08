Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of Kannada actor Leelavathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Friday at the death of eminent Kannada actor Leelavathi 85 and described her as a true cinema icon who graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films.Leelavathi, who acted in more than 600 films, including in Tamil and Telugu, died at a private hospital in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Friday at the death of eminent Kannada actor Leelavathi (85) and described her as a true cinema icon who graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films.

Leelavathi, who acted in more than 600 films, including in Tamil and Telugu, died at a private hospital in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday evening.

''Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

