Mouni Roy speaks about physical violence in relationship on 'Temptation Island', calls it, "wrong"

Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently seen on the Indian version of the American dating reality series 'Temptation Island', said that it is better to talk to your partner rather than physical confrontation on the recent episode of the show. At the start of the show, it was revealed that the contestant Cheshta Bhagat had slapped her boyfriend Arjun Aneja after discovering his feelings for someone else. In prior episodes, Cheshta's friend Nikhil Mehta disclosed that Cheshta had also experienced physical aggression from Arjun's side.

Mouni, who is a love expert on the show, referred to as 'Queen of Hearts' addressed the situation and expressed her thoughts. She said, "Galtiyaan sab se hoti hai. We all agree, but haath uthana galat hai! Whether it's a boy or a girl, what is wrong is wrong! We understand that every action has a certain reaction, but often your reactions are bigger than the action! If you had expressed your feelings instead of resorting to physical confrontation with your partner, you would have been in the right! The moment you resort to violence, you may stand wrong after that! Your actions define and say a lot about you."

Talking about the challenges on the island, Mouni added, "On this island, I am pretty sure that expressing your concerns about your 12-year-long relationship is very difficult! This is probably the most challenging situation any human can go through. _Respect ka daaira chala jata hai to relationship nahi tikta! _ (If the circle of respect is breached, the relationship won't sustain!) It's a sensitive topic, and we should deal with it sensibly." 'Temptation Island India' streams on JioCinema. (ANI)

