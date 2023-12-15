'Evil does not Exist’ bags Suvarna Chakoram award at 28th IFFK

Japanese film titled 'Evil Does Not Exist', which depicts the aftermath of industrialisation in a village, won the Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant) award for the best feature film at the 28th International Film Festival of India (IFFK) on Friday.

Curtains came down on the IFFK with the Uzbekistan film 'Sunday,' which portrays the life of an old couple and directed by Shokir Kholikov, bagging the Rajatha Chakoram (Silver Crow Pheasant) Award for the Best Director.

Malayalam movie 'Thadavu' won the Audience Choice Award and Anand Ekarshi's 'Attam' bagged the NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film. Kholikov also won the Netpac Award for the Best Asian Film, in addition to the Rajatha Chakoram for the Best Director. Actor Prakash Raj, who was the chief guest, said, ''the people of God's own country kept God away from politics''.

He said he was proud of Kerala and its government, the great thinkers, the writers and the directors who continue to have a festival like this ''which is not tainted with ideologies''.

Addressing the massive gathering, Raj mentioned the recent Parliament attack and said one should be careful about the narratives being spread in the country.

''We are seeing narratives building around us on those six youngsters who wanted to protest. We have a group of journalists who are fighting like jokers with that bomb outside the Parliament for the TRP,'' Raj said.

He wondered whether there will be a narrative or discussion which will discuss what made these youngsters do this? ''Will they also have a discussion on how desperate it is to be unemployed? How desperate and how frustrating it is not to get answers on Manipur?'' Prakash Raj asked.

During the grand closing ceremony, renowned Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi received the Lifetime Achievement Award from renowned filmmaker, Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

In his acceptance speech, Zanussi dedicated his book in which he has penned his ideas which he had abandoned or were unable to shoot. ''I leave it with your academy. It will be there in the library and you are free to take any idea. I don't claim any rights. You may use it,'' he said.

While Spanish director Felipe Carmona's 'Prison in the Andes' won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award for the best film in the International Competition category, Shruthi Saranyam, the director of 'B32 to 44', won the FIPRESCI Award for the Best Malayalam Debut Director. Uttam Kamati's 'Kherwal' has been selected for the FFSI - K R Mohanan Award for the Best Debut Director from India. Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas Marin was the distinguished guest.

V K Prashant MLA presided over the event in which Mayor Arya Rajendran, Cultural Affairs Secretary Mini Antony, Jury Chairperson and Portuguese Director Rita Azevedo Gomes, Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith, Festival Curator Golda Sellam, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun, and others attended the event.

The Suvarna Chakoram carries a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakh, while the others carry cash prizes as follows: Silver Chakoram (Rs 4 Lakh), the Best Debut Director (Rs 3 Lakh), Audience Choice Award (Rs 2 Lakh), and the K R Mohanan Award for the Best Debut Indian Director (Rs 1 Lakh).

Considering the overall contribution to the film industry, Chalachitra Academy has also instituted Lifetime Achievement and Spirit of Cinema awards exclusively for directors. The prize money for the Lifetime Achievement Award is Rs. 5 Lakh.

