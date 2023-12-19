Doctor Slump's Charming School-themed Teaser Shows Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Adorable Reunion

JTBC has unveiled a fresh glimpse into its upcoming K-drama, "Doctor Slump," featuring the charming duo, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, in a delightful school-themed teaser poster.

Scheduled to premiere on January 27th, 2024, "Doctor Slump" takes viewers on the romantic journey of Nam Ha Neul (played by Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (played by Park Hyung Sik) as they navigate life's challenges following an unexpected obstacle in their otherwise smooth paths.

Directed by Oh Hyun Jong, known for the popular "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," and penned by Baek Sun Woo, the writer of "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim," the collaboration promises a captivating narrative.

The teaser posters showcase the unique chemistry between Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, reuniting a decade after their successful collaboration in "The Heirs." Dressed in adorable school uniforms, the pair radiates youthful charm.

In "Doctor Slump," Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome. Focused solely on her studies and work, she undergoes a reflection on her life, vowing to make a positive change.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeon Jung Woo, a highly successful plastic surgeon facing the worst slump of his life. Despite a history of academic excellence and a promising career, he finds himself entangled in life's challenges due to a mysterious medical incident.

The production team teases audiences with the promise of a 'hate-love relationship' between Nam Ha Neul and Yeon Jung Woo from the start. Viewers are invited to relive the brightest years of the characters as they encounter laughter and excitement, making the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye a major highlight of the show.

"Doctor Slump" is poised to offer a delightful touch to the audience, exploring the backstory of the characters and their intertwined destinies. As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is building for the laughter and excitement that the talented duo is set to bring to the small screen