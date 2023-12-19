Left Menu

Doctor Slump's Charming School-themed Teaser Shows Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Adorable Reunion

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:29 IST
Doctor Slump's Charming School-themed Teaser Shows Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Adorable Reunion
Image Credit: JTBC
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

JTBC has unveiled a fresh glimpse into its upcoming K-drama, "Doctor Slump," featuring the charming duo, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, in a delightful school-themed teaser poster.

Scheduled to premiere on January 27th, 2024, "Doctor Slump" takes viewers on the romantic journey of Nam Ha Neul (played by Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (played by Park Hyung Sik) as they navigate life's challenges following an unexpected obstacle in their otherwise smooth paths.

Directed by Oh Hyun Jong, known for the popular "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," and penned by Baek Sun Woo, the writer of "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim," the collaboration promises a captivating narrative.

The teaser posters showcase the unique chemistry between Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, reuniting a decade after their successful collaboration in "The Heirs." Dressed in adorable school uniforms, the pair radiates youthful charm.

In "Doctor Slump," Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome. Focused solely on her studies and work, she undergoes a reflection on her life, vowing to make a positive change.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeon Jung Woo, a highly successful plastic surgeon facing the worst slump of his life. Despite a history of academic excellence and a promising career, he finds himself entangled in life's challenges due to a mysterious medical incident.

The production team teases audiences with the promise of a 'hate-love relationship' between Nam Ha Neul and Yeon Jung Woo from the start. Viewers are invited to relive the brightest years of the characters as they encounter laughter and excitement, making the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye a major highlight of the show.

"Doctor Slump" is poised to offer a delightful touch to the audience, exploring the backstory of the characters and their intertwined destinies. As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is building for the laughter and excitement that the talented duo is set to bring to the small screen

Also Read: Élite Season 8: Final chapter of the Spanish teen drama

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023