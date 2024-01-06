Left Menu

Renowned Kannada literatteur Amrutha Someshwara no more

Renowned Kannada literatteur, folk scholar and thinker Amrutha Someshwara passed away in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Amrita Someshwara Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Kannada literatteur, folk scholar and thinker Amrutha Someshwara passed away in Mangaluru on Saturday. He was 88, family sources said.

The scholar was suffering from old age related problems at his residence. Born on September 27, 1935 in village Adya in Dakshina Kannada district, Professor Someshwara had strived for the growth of Kannada as well as Tulu. He was a recipient of various awards including Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, K S Haridasa Bhatta Award, Janapada and Yakshagana Academy Award and Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. Someshwara had penned many books in Kannada and Tulu and wrote research papers on Yakshagana, the sources said. Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on ‘X’, “The passing away of renowned folk scholar, culture thinker and beloved Guru Prof. Amrutha Someshwara is an irreparable loss to the Kannada literary world. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.

