Left Menu

Emmy Awards get record low ratings with audience of 4.3 million people

The Emmy Awards telecast on Fox reached a record low audience of 4.3 million viewers, as the long-term trend of diminishing ratings for the show continues.The Nielsen company said on Tuesday that the Monday night show hosted by Anthony Anderson with Succession and The Bear raking in most of the top awards was down from the previous record low of 5.9 million for NBCs telecast in 2022, the last time the event was held.This years Emmys had a lot working against them.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:52 IST
Emmy Awards get record low ratings with audience of 4.3 million people
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The Emmy Awards telecast on Fox reached a record low audience of 4.3 million viewers, as the long-term trend of diminishing ratings for the show continues.

The Nielsen company said on Tuesday that the Monday night show hosted by Anthony Anderson with “Succession” and “The Bear” raking in most of the top awards was down from the previous record low of 5.9 million for NBC's telecast in 2022, the last time the event was held.

This year's Emmys had a lot working against them. They were delayed four months from its usual September spot by Hollywood's writers and actors strikes, and had to compete with both an NFL playoff game and coverage of the Iowa caucuses in the presidential campaign.

The audience was less than half of what the CBS telecast of the Golden Globes got eight days earlier. That show, which honoured both TV and movies and had bigger stars in attendance including Taylor Swift, had 9.4 million viewers.

The Emmys and Anderson got generally positive reviews for a show that spent much of its time honouring past television, with reunions and set recreations from shows including “Cheers,” “Martin” and “Grey's Anatomy.” Variety called it “delightful”, while The Hollywood Reporter praised its “polish, proficiency and emotion.” But that didn't help the continuing decline in numbers.

The height-of-the-pandemic Emmys in 2020 on ABC, with no in-person audience and remote nominees, set a new low at the time with 6.1 million viewers, but the show bounced back the following year with 7.4 million for CBS. Then, the decline began again in 2022.

The four broadcast networks rotate airings of the show.

The last time the Emmys reached more than 10 million viewers was 2018, when it drew in 10.2 million. The show had 21.8 million viewers in 2000, a level it's unlikely ever to reach again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024