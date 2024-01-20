'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park in recovery after health scare

Left Menu

20-01-2024
Hollywood actor Ashley Park, best known for starring in ''Emily in Paris'' and ''Beef'', is recovering after experiencing a serious medical scare earlier this month.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 32-year-old actor said she suffered from a critical septic shock, a severe form of sepsis in which the body overreacts to an infection.

Park was on vacation in the Maldives when the case of tonsillitis cascaded into a serious health crisis.

''As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.

''I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,'' Park wrote.

The actor said her health "has improved despite what we had initially been told" and thanked her "Emily in Paris" co-star and partner Paul Forman for being "unconditionally" by her side during the crisis.

''You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say,'' she wrote.

Park also shared a series of photos and videos from the hospital.

She further said that she is "deeply grateful" to the ICU nurses and doctors for their aid.

''Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are). I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst,'' she added.

