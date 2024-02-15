Left Menu

Maya Hawke announces third album 'Chaos Angel'

American actress and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke unveiled a new single titled 'Missing Out', which is set to be featured on her upcoming album 'Chaos Angel', reported People.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:45 IST
Maya Hawke announces third album 'Chaos Angel'
Maya Hawke (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actress and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke unveiled a new single titled 'Missing Out', which is set to be featured on her upcoming album 'Chaos Angel', reported People. 'Chaos Angel', her third album, is set for release on May 31. Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, also released a music video for the new single.

In the music video, directed by Alex Ross Perry, Maya seemingly has an identity crisis as her face is cropped into characters in old film and TV clips. "Didn't think I'd get in/So I didn't apply/Now I'm a drunk hanger-on," she sings. "Hitting on the younger guy/I buy booze for the Ivy League/With my television salary/They think they look up to me hah."

"There was actually a girl who went to Brown, where my brother goes to college, and we were all going around saying what our wish was for ourselves. She said, I want to write the next great American novel. It was the moment where I felt older than everyone because I laughed so hard," Hawke said in a press release. She added, "I was like, 'You are so far down the wrong track!' Wish to write a novel. That would be a miracle. Don't wish to write the next great American novel, that's a nightmare! It made me feel I actually am a different place in my life than these people I was around. It totally inspired this whole song."

Chaos Angel will follow the release of Maya's 2022 album MOSS and 2020's Blush. In October, Maya collaborated with her father Ethan on a cover of Willie Nelson's 'We Don't Run', which originally appeared on his 1996 album 'Spirit'. The track was featured on the cover album Light in the Attic & Friends.

In December, Maya shared the acting tip her father had given her during an interview with People at the Maestro movie premiere in L.A. "I like to do a thing where in every part that I play, plant a seed of truth, like some kind of little secret," said Maya as she discussed playing the role of Jamie Bernstein in Maestro -- the daughter of American conductor Leonard Bernstein and Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre.

"Actually, my dad taught me this, just to put some kind of thing about the character that speaks to who you really are and sneak some secret message to somebody in your life or to yourself or to your shrink or whatever it is into each job you do." She added of her character, "This one definitely had plenty of space for that, " reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024