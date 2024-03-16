Sara Ali Khan flaunts burn marks as she ramp walks for Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Actor Sara Ali Khan made heads turn for more reason than the magnificent traditional attire she had donned during her runway walk as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai. The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor sashayed down the runway sporting burn marks on her abdomen while sporting a shimmery greay pearl embroidered lehenga and stylish bralette from Chakkilam's collection 'Lenora.'

Both the bralette and the lehenga featured elaborate embroidery, highlighting the incredible craftsmanship. The hue of the outfit was exceedingly unusual and looked stunning on the actress. The actor completed her look with makeup that included a dewy base and mascara-laden, kohl-rimmed eyes, which contributed to the dreamlike vibe of the ensemble. She opted to wear her hair down in a basic soft wavy style. Her shiny stone-embellished dangling earrings added glam quotient to her look.

While talking to the media about her outfit, she said, "It feels very good. Varun made me feel very comfortable. And I feel what makes it nice is while it is a traditional outfit, there is a good blend of modernity and it makes it feel like young and fresh." Sharing her experience of walking for the ramp, she added, "It was all fun but I was also nervous because it's been very hectic, the past couple of days I was in and out promoting both the films so there was a rush. On the ramp, it was all exciting and felt great."

When asked what fashion meant for her, she shared, "I think for me the most important thing is comfort and being who you are and you should be able to use your clothes to express yourself who you are. In this attire what I liked is that I got to move freely and I didn't feel restricted." Meanwhile, Varun Chakkilam took to Instagram to post about his collection, "Lenora, a collection presenting an opulent ode to the splendor of light, marrying classic contours with botanical embellishments and sumptuous fabrics. Embracing an aura of effortless refinement, it exudes a palette ranging from the pristine purity of alabaster to the celestial depths of infinite greys, ignited by the fiery allure of burnt coppers and earthy russet browns."

"Evoking a harmonious fusion of antiquated artistry such as aari and luminous glass beadwork with contemporary forms, its intricate embroideries and plush textures weave a narrative of timeless enchantment. Step into a realm where luminosity reigns supreme, beckoning you to bask in its mesmerizing glow," the designer said. On Day 4 of the fashion event, Shruti Haasan stole the stage for Label Sakshi Bhati. Known for her pick of sartorial choices, the actor-singer she keeps an eye out for the most unexpected combinations and pulls them off with ultimate chicness.

On Saturday, she made heads turn as she came down the runway in a beautiful lehenga. Shruti shone brightly and exuded perfect beauty in a flowery lehenga from Sakshi Bhati's latest collection, 'Ember Glow'. (ANI)

