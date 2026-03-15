High-Profile Drug Bust Shakes Andhra Pradesh Political Circles

TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar along with former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy faced law enforcement scrutiny after a drug bust at a Moinabad farmhouse. While Kumar was freed initially, further tests confirmed drug use. Firearms, narcotics, and alcohol were seized during this high-profile police operation.

The raid, executed by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, detained 11 individuals, including local politicians and businessmen. Initial tests revealed drug consumption among several party-goers, prompting a broader investigation by authorities. A businessman at the scene even fired at the police and faces additional charges under the Arms Act.

The case has generated significant attention as officials continue to unravel the source of the narcotics and the involvement of high-profile political figures. Participants who tested positive are now subject to rehabilitation requirements as the inquiry proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)