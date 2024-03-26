Left Menu

Josh O’Connor, Luca Guadagnino to reportedly team up for 'Separate Rooms'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-03-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 15:17 IST
Josh O'Connor, Luca Guadagnino to reportedly team up for 'Separate Rooms'
''The Crown'' star Josh O'Connor is in talks to join director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming romance drama ''Separate Rooms''.

The actor has already begun learning Italian for his role, but he is not yet fully contractualized, several sources told Variety.

''Separate Rooms'' is an adaptation of the novel by the late Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli. The plot revolves around an Italian writer Leo who mourns the loss of his boyfriend.

If the deal is sealed, O'Connor will portray the role of Leo in the movie.

''Separate Rooms'' would mark the actor's second film with Guadagnino after the upcoming love triangle film ''Challengers'', which also features Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Tondelli's book, titled "Camere separate" in Italian, came out in 1989 in Italy and was subsequently published in English.

Francesca Manieri, who previously worked with Guadagnino on the HBO-Sky TV series "We Are Who We Are", has penned the screenplay for ''Separate Rooms''.

"Separate Rooms" is being produced by Italy's Lorenzo Mieli under his deal with Fremantle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

