Left Menu

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old Briton John Tinniswood, said his longevity was "just luck" and there was no special secret to his diet - although his favourite food was fish and chips every Friday. The oldest man ever was Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to 116 years and 54 days.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:32 IST
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old Briton John Tinniswood, said his longevity was "just luck" and there was no special secret to his diet - although his favourite food was fish and chips every Friday. Tinniswood, who has been retired for more than half a century, inherited the Guinness World Records title from Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114, whose death was announced earlier this week.

Born in 1912 in Merseyside, northern England, retired accountant and former postal service worker Tinniswood clocks in at 111 years and 222 days. He gave a pithy reply when asked for the secret to his longevity, however: "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."

Guinness World Records said in a statement that Tinniswood's claim to the record was assessed by its experts and by the Gerontology Research Group, which catalogues the world's confirmed "supercentenarians". The oldest man ever was Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to 116 years and 54 days. The oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, aged 117.

Tinniswood gave a somewhat measured view on the state of the world. "The world, in its way, is always changing. It's a sort of ongoing experience... It's getting a little better but not all that much yet. It's going the right way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024