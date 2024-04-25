Billie Eilish's new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' mirrors her debut: Report

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish is set to unveil her highly anticipated third album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' on May 17, and she is sharing a deeply personal journey that inspired its creation. In a recent interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Eilish revealed that her upcoming album allowed her to reconnect with her former self, akin to her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

She expressed, "This album is me. It feels like the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid." Reflecting on her whirlwind rise to fame in 2019, Eilish described it as a time of both madness and joy, but she acknowledged feeling disconnected from herself amidst the chaos.

She also recounted a period during the COVID-19 pandemic when she felt lost and dyed her hair blond, trying to rediscover her identity. Her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, echoed her sentiments, describing that time as "a coping mechanism of an album," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Eilish emphasized that while her second album, 'Happier Than Ever,' received acclaim, it didn't feel authentic to her. With 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' Eilish embraces her past while exploring new territory.

O'Connell noted, "This album has some real ghosts in it... There's a past to it, which I really like." The album delves into themes of growth and self-discovery, incorporating ideas that span years.

Eilish also explained her decision not to release singles ahead of the album, wanting listeners to experience the project as a cohesive whole. She likened the album to a family, stating, "I don't want one little kid to be in the middle of the room alone." The 22-year-old singer's Academy Award honour this year made her the youngest double Oscar winner in history, after previously winning the top music award for 'No Time to Die' from the last Daniel Craig-starring James Bond film, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

