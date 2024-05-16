Left Menu

Union minister Jaishankar visits Kalaram temple in Nashik

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered prayers at the temple in January ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple here. He was given a 'Mahavastra' (shawl) and an idol of Lord Ram by the temple authorities on this occasion, sources said.

He was delighted after taking `darshan' of Lord Ram, said the minister who was in the city to attend a program.

He prayed to the deity that India should become a superpower and all Indians should be happy, said Jaishankar afterwards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered prayers at the temple in January ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

