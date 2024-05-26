Left Menu

Demi Moore says she 'went through a period of questioning' before starring in 'The Substance'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 18:56 IST
Demi Moore says she 'went through a period of questioning' before starring in 'The Substance'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Demi Moore says she was contemplating about leaving acting before she landed ''The Substance'', which opened to glowing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Moore, a popular Hollywood star in the 1990s films such as ''Ghost'', ''Disclosure'', ''Indecent Proposal'' and ''A Few Good Men'', has starred in just 11 movies in the last decade.

"It's not like I ever officially 'left,' but I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn't been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into.

"I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing. In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see: 'Was this where I should be putting my energy?' When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows,'' Moore said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Her recent film ''The Substance'' revolves around a middle aged actor Elizabeth (Moore), who tries a mysterious product which claims to bring back the best version of oneself. However, things turn bitter as the effect comes with a twist.

The actor said there were certain aspects of the film, which received an 11-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes, that would resonate with everyone.

''Like the film, it doesn't matter what's going on outside of you, it has to do with what's going on inside of you. Dealing with aging, feeling rejection, and also that external seeking of validation... ''The setting gives it a heightened perspective and helps to punctuate the issues, because, as for any of us, when you're put out there to allow yourself to be criticised, it takes on a bigger life,'' she added.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, ''The Substance'' also stars Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Ray Liotta, Hugo Diego Garcia and Oscar Lesage. The 77th Cannes Film Festival came to a close on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024